Chief Minister aide visits Mines, Minerals Blocs at Cherat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmad Zai Tuesday visited Mines and Minerals Blocs in Cherat and witnessed ongoing operation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government is working to develop mineral sector utilizing modern techniques adding it would not only create employment opportunities but would also help strengthening economic position of the province.

He also directed concerned authorities to end illegal mining and warned indiscriminate action against those involved in unauthorized excavation. He said that mineral resources are public property and no compromise would be made to protect them.

He was also briefed about the working and operational capacity of mines and mineral department.