UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Aide Visits Mines, Minerals Blocs At Cherat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:59 PM

Chief Minister aide visits Mines, Minerals Blocs at Cherat

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmad Zai Tuesday visited Mines and Minerals Blocs in Cherat and witnessed ongoing operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmad Zai Tuesday visited Mines and Minerals Blocs in Cherat and witnessed ongoing operation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government is working to develop mineral sector utilizing modern techniques adding it would not only create employment opportunities but would also help strengthening economic position of the province.

He also directed concerned authorities to end illegal mining and warned indiscriminate action against those involved in unauthorized excavation. He said that mineral resources are public property and no compromise would be made to protect them.

He was also briefed about the working and operational capacity of mines and mineral department.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Emir of ..

1 minute ago

Finnish President Cancels Annual Independence Day ..

2 minutes ago

Five illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Kenin survives scare to reach French Open second r ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan Declares 40-Day Mourning for Deceased Kuwai ..

2 minutes ago

LPGDA fears gas shortage in coming months

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.