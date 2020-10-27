UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Announces Compensation Package For Seminary Blast Victims

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:12 PM

Chief Minister announces compensation package for seminary blast victims

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced Rs 0.5 million each for the family members of the martyrs and Rs0.2 million each for the injured for the seminary blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced Rs 0.5 million each for the family members of the martyrs and Rs0.2 million each for the injured for the seminary blast victims.

The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the incident of bomb blast at Dir Colony Peshawar and termed it as a brutal act.

In a statement issued here the Chief Minister has said that targeting innocent children is an act of barbarism adding that the elements behind the incident would be brought to justice at all costs.

He directed the police high ups to investigate the incident from all aspects and bring the culprits to justice.

Expressing his profound grief on the loss of precious human lives in the incident, Mahmood Khan has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Dir Family All From Million

Recent Stories

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

4 seconds ago

15 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

30 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

45 minutes ago

World following UAE’s journey of success that be ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.