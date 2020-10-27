Chief Minister announces compensation package for seminary blast victims

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced Rs 0.5 million each for the family members of the martyrs and Rs0.2 million each for the injured for the seminary blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced Rs 0.5 million each for the family members of the martyrs and Rs0.2 million each for the injured for the seminary blast victims.

The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the incident of bomb blast at Dir Colony Peshawar and termed it as a brutal act.

In a statement issued here the Chief Minister has said that targeting innocent children is an act of barbarism adding that the elements behind the incident would be brought to justice at all costs.

He directed the police high ups to investigate the incident from all aspects and bring the culprits to justice.

Expressing his profound grief on the loss of precious human lives in the incident, Mahmood Khan has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.