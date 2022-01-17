UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Rs 2b For Balochistan Public Endowment Fund

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Chief Minister approves Rs 2b for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved additional Rs 2 billion in Balochistan Public Endowment Fund (BPEF), now the total value of BPEF fund has reached Rs 6 billion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved additional Rs 2 billion in Balochistan Public Endowment Fund (BPEF), now the total value of BPEF fund has reached Rs 6 billion.

The chief minister gave the approval on the summary sent by the Social Welfare Department.

He said the raising of the fund was aimed to further strengthening the patient's treatment program.

BPEF is a unique program in the country which provides quality treatment to the poor and deserving people without any discrimination, he noted.

He said BPEF was providing treatment facility to the poor and needy people suffering from infectious diseases adding besides, Quetta, other hospitals in the country are also on the panel of BPEF.

"A large number of people suffering from cancer, liver, heart and kidney diseases are benefiting from this treatment program", he mentioned

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Poor Cancer From Billion

Recent Stories

24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochist ..

24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kalinin ..

Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kaliningrad as Poland, Baltic States ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals ..

Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals Aim to Restore Zones of Influ ..

2 minutes ago
 Vaccinate whole world to end pandemic, UN chief te ..

Vaccinate whole world to end pandemic, UN chief tells Davos

2 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders always ready to change loyalty: Vawd ..

PML-N leaders always ready to change loyalty: Vawda

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, two injured as car plunges into ditch ..

Two killed, two injured as car plunges into ditch near Balakot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.