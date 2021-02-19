UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs 6th Public-private Partnership Policy Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:07 PM

Chief Minister chairs 6th public-private partnership policy meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 6th meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office to review progress made on ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 6th meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office to review progress made on ongoing projects.

Board Secretary, Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about the progress made on different projects.

The meeting approved the appointment of Amjad Ali Awan as CEO of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority and gave in-principle approval to terms and conditions of the CEO's remuneration. However, the selection board will finally decide according to the rules.

The CM directed to expedite work on public-private partnership mode projects and emphasised that their duration be minimized. "Zero-tolerance will be shown on a 90-days timeline, from approval to laying the foundation stone of the project, and delay in development projects will not be tolerated", CM warned.

A report regarding the pending issues in departments be submitted to him positively, the CM directed.

The CM announced to review progress on public-private partnership mode projects after every seven days, adding that action will be initiated if any work deliberately kept pending in any department. He warned and directed to set the timeline of every stage of the projects.

Similarly, the CM further directed the authority to devise a monthly targets Calendar to hold the regular review.

He instructed to expedite work on road construction projects and asked to start work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project at the earliest to facilitate the locals.

"The government will provide full support to speed up the ring road project casting around Rs. 40 billion," he said.

The meeting also endorsed the decisions made in the 5th meeting.

Dr Salman Shah, assembly members Mian Shafi Muhammad, Khadija Umer, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Road Rawalpindi Progress Amjad Ali From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority retrieves two plots

4 minutes ago

South Africa murders surged in final months of 202 ..

4 minutes ago

Fisheries sector essential for promotion economy o ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50 Pilot Whales Die in Indonesia From Being S ..

8 minutes ago

DG PBC for focusing on issues like child abuse, he ..

8 minutes ago

Govt committed to promotion of agriculture sector, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.