Chief Minister chairs 6th public-private partnership policy meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 6th meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office to review progress made on ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 6th meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office to review progress made on ongoing projects.

Board Secretary, Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about the progress made on different projects.

The meeting approved the appointment of Amjad Ali Awan as CEO of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority and gave in-principle approval to terms and conditions of the CEO's remuneration. However, the selection board will finally decide according to the rules.

The CM directed to expedite work on public-private partnership mode projects and emphasised that their duration be minimized. "Zero-tolerance will be shown on a 90-days timeline, from approval to laying the foundation stone of the project, and delay in development projects will not be tolerated", CM warned.

A report regarding the pending issues in departments be submitted to him positively, the CM directed.

The CM announced to review progress on public-private partnership mode projects after every seven days, adding that action will be initiated if any work deliberately kept pending in any department. He warned and directed to set the timeline of every stage of the projects.

Similarly, the CM further directed the authority to devise a monthly targets Calendar to hold the regular review.

He instructed to expedite work on road construction projects and asked to start work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project at the earliest to facilitate the locals.

"The government will provide full support to speed up the ring road project casting around Rs. 40 billion," he said.

The meeting also endorsed the decisions made in the 5th meeting.

Dr Salman Shah, assembly members Mian Shafi Muhammad, Khadija Umer, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, secretaries and others attended the meeting.