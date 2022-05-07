Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieves over death of journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned broadcaster, journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned broadcaster, journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

The chief minister while paying homage to the services of late Khalid Hameed Farooqui for his valuable services in the field of media especially broadcasting said that Khalid Farooqui had excelled in his art. The services of Khalid Farooqui cannot be forgotten, he added.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.