Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan assures to arrest Kashif Masih killers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan here Friday assured that the killers of Kashif Masih would be arrested soon and all measures would be taken for the security of members of the bereaved family.

He was talking to the family of Kashif Masih that met him here at Chief Minister house.

The Chief Minister said compensation cheque to the bereaved family would be provided soon.

He said the family of the victim would not be left alone.