Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa pay tributes to armed forces on defending motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistani armed forces for foiling evil designs and conspiracies of the enemies against the country.

In a statement on second anniversary of shooting down two Indian warplanes in Kashmir, he said Pakistan Air Force made a history on February 27, 2019 by giving befitting reply and showing great skills.

He said armed forces with the support of the nation always defended the motherland.