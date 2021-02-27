UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Pay Tributes To Armed Forces On Defending Motherland

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa pay tributes to armed forces on defending motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistani armed forces for foiling evil designs and conspiracies of the enemies against the country.

In a statement on second anniversary of shooting down two Indian warplanes in Kashmir, he said Pakistan Air Force made a history on February 27, 2019 by giving befitting reply and showing great skills.

He said armed forces with the support of the nation always defended the motherland.

More Stories From Pakistan

