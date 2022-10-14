UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Approves Establishment Of Five New Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of five new districts

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced to make five new districts in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced to make five new districts in the province.

The chief minister approved to make Taunsa, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu new districts.

The CM said that the promises made to the people have been fulfilled.

A meeting was held under the chair of CM Parvez Elahi which was also attended by former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, members of the assembly of respective areas including Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, Mohammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Muhammad Shabbir, Latasab Sati, Muhammad Rizwan, Rasikh Elahi, chief secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The SMBR gave a briefing on new districts in Punjab. The CM noted that health and other facilities would be improved due to improvements in administrative matters. The decision to create new districts has been made keeping in view the convenience of the people as the fruits of development will reach the doorsteps of the common man.

He said the new districts will be put on the path of financial independence.

The assembly members from Taunsa, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for approving the district status.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Murree Shiraz Man Independence Talagang Wazirabad Kot Addu From General Motors Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

US to Send $725Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine ..

US to Send $725Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine, Including Humvees, Munitions ..

51 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand ..

Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand Its Own Citizens - State Dept

2 minutes ago
 Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

2 minutes ago
 Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license print ..

Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license printing machine

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink ..

Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink Funding

2 minutes ago
 EU May Start Training Mission for Ukraine's Milita ..

EU May Start Training Mission for Ukraine's Military in Mid-November - Source

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.