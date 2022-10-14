Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of five new districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced to make five new districts in the province.

The chief minister approved to make Taunsa, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu new districts.

The CM said that the promises made to the people have been fulfilled.

A meeting was held under the chair of CM Parvez Elahi which was also attended by former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, members of the assembly of respective areas including Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, Mohammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Muhammad Shabbir, Latasab Sati, Muhammad Rizwan, Rasikh Elahi, chief secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The SMBR gave a briefing on new districts in Punjab. The CM noted that health and other facilities would be improved due to improvements in administrative matters. The decision to create new districts has been made keeping in view the convenience of the people as the fruits of development will reach the doorsteps of the common man.

He said the new districts will be put on the path of financial independence.

The assembly members from Taunsa, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for approving the district status.