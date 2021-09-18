Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over child murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur over murder of a 7-year old girl child due to the firing of a land lord

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur over murder of a 7-year old girl child due to the firing of a land lord.

He directed to take stern legal action against the accused and to ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.