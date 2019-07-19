Chief Secretary notifies transfer, posting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :On the direction of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, Director Provincial Consumer Protection Council, Muhammad Akram was transferred and Asim Sadiq Qureshi posted after his promotion to BS-20 at his vacant post.

The services of Muhammad Akram were placed at the disposal of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency for his further adjustment as Additional Director General (Admin & Finance) Punjab Forensic Science Agency against a vacant post, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

