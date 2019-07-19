UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Notifies Transfer, Posting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:58 PM

Chief Secretary notifies transfer, posting

On the direction of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, Director Provincial Consumer Protection Council, Muhammad Akram was transferred and Asim Sadiq Qureshi posted after his promotion to BS-20 at his vacant post

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :On the direction of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, Director Provincial Consumer Protection Council, Muhammad Akram was transferred and Asim Sadiq Qureshi posted after his promotion to BS-20 at his vacant post.

The services of Muhammad Akram were placed at the disposal of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency for his further adjustment as Additional Director General (Admin & Finance) Punjab Forensic Science Agency against a vacant post, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

