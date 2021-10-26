Child protection bureaus to be set up in each district: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the scope of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) would be expanded to each district of the province.

While inaugurating Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Faisalabad, completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 210 million, he said that CPWB was rendering commendable services for the rescue of destitute street children.

He appreciated that the Bureau was providing good facilities to the rescued children,adding, the government will provide all possible help and resources to this institute.

The CM inaugurated a computer lab besides visiting various sections of CPWB.

He spent some time with the children residing in the Bureau and distributed gifts among them. The children presented handmade cards to the Chief Minister and posed for photographs with him.

During his visit, the CM Punjab handed over a minor girl to her parents as she was lost earlier. CPWB team rescued this girl about one month ago and traced out her family after hectic efforts.

Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmad briefed the Chief Minister about performance of her institute, while provincial minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and others were also present.