UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Pakistan Welcome Any Initiative Supporting BRI, CPEC: Zhao Lijian

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:56 PM

China, Pakistan welcome any initiative supporting BRI, CPEC: Zhao Lijian

China and Pakistan welcome any initiative that supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi Jinping and its flagship projects the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) ::China and Pakistan welcome any initiative that supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi Jinping and its flagship projects the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"China and Pakistan welcome any initiative that supports the BRI and CPEC," he said in his regular briefing in response a question about recent meeting in which Pakistan urged ASEAN members' countries to promote CPEC.

He said the CPEC is an important pilot programme under the BRI and added, "It is an open initiative, based on the principles of joint consultation, shared contribution and shared benefits.

" "We hope relevant countries and international organisations can take part in the building of CPEC and sharing the benefits of BRI," he added.

A senior official in a recently held a roundtable discussion with the resident ASEAN Heads of Missions urged them to promote the CPEC.

The meeting agreed to optimally utilize the bilateral and ASEAN-wide institutional mechanisms and to explore the possibilities presented by far-reaching initiatives like Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership and CPEC.

The Heads of Missions of Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam attended the discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand China Road CPEC Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar urges commuters to take care of BRT serv ..

2 minutes ago

Three robbers arrested in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

31 minutes ago

Opposition leveling false allegations to escape fr ..

2 minutes ago

Govt keen to establish mountaineering institute: A ..

4 minutes ago

Illegal profiteers not to be tolerated, says Actin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.