CIA police arrests a suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The CIA police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Chaang Morh in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the CIA raided the locality to arrest a suspect but the raiding team met resistance as the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.

The suspect Iqbal Shaikh sustained a gunshot and was arrested but his accomplices escaped.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that Shaikh was a member of an active motorbike snatcher and lifter gang with footprints in at least 4 recent incidents of snatching and lifting of motorbikes from different areas of Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar districts.

The spokesman told that Shaikh would also be booked in a new FIR of police encounter.