Citizens stage protest rally against imposition of tax on NCP vehicles at Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Members of the civil society and Transport Union on Wednesday staged a protest rally against the imposition of tax on non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles and urged the government to revert its decision.

The rally was led by Pir Mukhtar Nabi, chairman of Tehreek Tahaffuzi Huqooqi Chitral, former President of the Transport Union, Mohammad Saber, President of the driver union Ghulam Mursalin, Fazal Nasir and other leaders.

The rally started from Krop Rasht Bazaar and passed from Attalaq Bazaar to Jaghur and Danin Road. Later they gathered on the by-pass road Kruprasht Bazar.

Addressing the rally, Pir Mukhtar Nabi, chairman of the TTH Chitral, said that Chitral was a backward district as well as a disaster-hit area, adding that the local people were mostly poor and unemployed and earned their livelihood by NCP vehicles.

He said that the imposition of taxes on NCP cars and charging registration fees would directly affect the poor people of the district.

He said that under an agreement Chitral was declared a tax-free zone for a hundred years.

He appealed to the government to charge a nominal annual fee for the registration of NCP vehicles in this tax-free zone so that the poor drivers and transporters of the district might not be affected.

APP/ghf-adi