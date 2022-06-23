UrduPoint.com

City Hit By Power Breakdowns, Traffic Jams After Mild Showers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

City hit by power breakdowns, traffic jams after mild showers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :After light to mild showers on Wednesday evening, the city once again suffered from electricity breakdowns and traffic jams on many roads.

Big number of the people remained stuck up on the main roads i.e.

Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shahra-e-Faisal, Tipu Sultan, Rashid Minhas and University Road, Saddar, Old City, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir roads.

Due to poor drainage system, rain water remained stagnant on various points of these roads, besides many low lying residential areas of the city.

The Citizen are critical and questioned the performance of civic agencies under City government.

APP /ah

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Poor Water Road Traffic Rashid Malir Saddar From Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over de ..

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

2 minutes ago
 Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: ..

Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: Miftah Ismail

2 minutes ago
 Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: bud ..

Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: budget watchdog

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Mazari expresses condolence over death of Za ..

Ahsan Mazari expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates Peoples Bus Ser ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates Peoples Bus Service in Larkana

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan to attain extension in GSP+ status: Ahsan ..

Pakistan to attain extension in GSP+ status: Ahsan Iqbal

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.