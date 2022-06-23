City hit by power breakdowns, traffic jams after mild showers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :After light to mild showers on Wednesday evening, the city once again suffered from electricity breakdowns and traffic jams on many roads.

Big number of the people remained stuck up on the main roads i.e.

Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shahra-e-Faisal, Tipu Sultan, Rashid Minhas and University Road, Saddar, Old City, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir roads.

Due to poor drainage system, rain water remained stagnant on various points of these roads, besides many low lying residential areas of the city.

The Citizen are critical and questioned the performance of civic agencies under City government.

