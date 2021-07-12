UrduPoint.com
City Receives 40 Millimeters Of Rainfall :Met Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

The city on Monday received 40 millimeters of rainfall as part of the first spell of the monsoon season, the local meteorological office said

The rainfall started early in the morning and lasted sporadically till noon, breaking the hot weather spell which continued for some days.

A large number of citizens flocked to Al Mazar, a recreational spot at the Kotri barrage on the Indus river in Jamshoro district, to enjoy the weather.

The rain partially submerged some low lying areas in the district but the rainwater was timely drained from most of the main roads.

The downpour entailed power outages in most areas of the city and it took Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) at least 6 hours to begin restoration of the power supply.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that due to a technical fault in the transformer of 500 KV grid station in Jamshoro district, the 132kV power supply to Hyderabad has tripped, entailing suspension of the electric supply to a large number of 11KV feeders in the district.

He further informed that the supply had been suspended to a total of 323 electricity feeders in several districts in HESCO's jurisdiction.

He apprised that HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hameed had directed the Chief Technical Officer Zahid Pervez Mughal to ensure power supply to all the water and drainage pumping stations of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad.

The company's CEO also visited the Power Center which monitors the supply of electricity to all the 13 districts powered by HESCO.

Hameed also visited Qasimabad and Latifabad grid stations and directed the staff to restore the power supply at the earliest.

By 2 pm the HESCO's spokesman claimed that the power supply was restored to 198 out of 323 feeders, still leaving 125 other feeders without electricity.

