City Traffic Police Issues 14576 Challans Over Violation Of Traffic Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police issued 14,576 challan over violation of traffic rules and COVID related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the current week.

During this period, the department says that on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, the City Traffic Police also held awareness raising sessions in various parts of the city to educate masses about traffic rules and precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Giving details, it said that out of total, 5202 people were issued challan for violating COVID-19 SOPs while 869 for not having a driving license, 189 for riding motorcycles without wearing helmet, 250 for not fastening a seat belt and 5401 for other traffic rules.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has directed to continue an awareness campaign against corona SOPs and traffic rules and make sure that citizens obey government-notified directives in this regard.

He directed the traffic authorities to ensure conducting traffic campaigns in all sectors of the city and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

