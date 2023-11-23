Open Menu

Civil Defence Imparts Training To School, College Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla has said that on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defence Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, training in the first aid, fire prevention and artificial respiration was under way for students of government and private schools and colleges across the district.

In this regard, a training session was held at the Government Muslim High school, Narowal, by a special team comprising Civil Defence Department's Ronaq Ali, Bilawal Ali, Yasmin Tahira, Muhammed Sharif Bajwa and Shabbir Ahmed under the supervision of CDO Narowal in which a large number of students participated.

The CDO said investigations were also under way regarding illegal sale of LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] under the direction of DC Narowal.

Under the ongoing campaign, 15 challans were issued against LPG sellers, while under the ongoing campaign regarding fire safety, notices were issued to three persons who did not have protective equipment and two persons were issued challans.

