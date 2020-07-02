RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Gul Thursday strongly condemned the killing of a man named Bashir in front of his three-year-old grandson in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

He, in a press statement, said India has left no room for peaceful political struggle in occupied Kashmir. Hundreds of unarmed Kashmiris have been martyred since August 5, he added.

He said in Kashmir, on a daily basis, Indian paramilitary forces and army are engaged in genocide of Kashmiris in the name of search operations.

He said on the one hand, India is genociding unarmed and innocent Kashmiris and on the other hand, the plan to resettle non-Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is also in the final stages.

He appealed to the international community to stop Indian oppression in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.