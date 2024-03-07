CJ, PHC Visits Blood Donation Camp
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan visited blood donation camp here on Thursday organized by Hamza Foundation.
The chief justice also met the lawyers who donated blood.
“I myself will donate blood and will come again after a while,” the CJ said.
A camp has been set up in the High Court for blood donation for thalassemia-affected children wherein a large number of lawyers visited.
Hamza Foundation has set up a camp in the Peshawar High Court.
APP/ijz/
