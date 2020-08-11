UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Chairs Meeting Of Departmental Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday directed the Environment Department to enact legislation to make it mandatory to obtain NOC in major construction projects in the private and public sectors.

The move is aimed at ensuring environmental protection.

He expressed these views while presiding a meeting of the Departmental Affairs of the Department of Environment and Environmental Protection.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Zahid Saleem and Special Finance Secretary Lal Jan Jaffer also attended the meeting while Secretary Environment and Environmental Protection Abdul Saboor Kakar briefed the meeting on departmental matters and proposed reforms.

Chief Minister said rapid climate change posed a serious threat to the environment and the use of modern technology and reforms in the field of environment is needed to deal effectively with the environmental challenges.

He said there will be further growth and the department will emerge as a regulatory body, so there is ample scope for skilled posts in the department adding that revolutionary development in the construction sector is expected under the incentives given by the Federal government.

He said the government of Balochistan is also pursuing development plans for coastal and other areas, a comprehensive policy needs to be formulated to regulate this development process and make it environmentally friendly.

The formation of the Sustainable Development Fund, the role of the Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency, and the service rules of the department were also reviewed and important decisions in this regard were approved in the meeting.

