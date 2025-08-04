Independence Day Celebration Held At SOS Village Jamshoro
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 09:33 PM
A Grand Independence Day Celebration Held at SOS Village Jamshoro under the Theme “Marka-e-Haq
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A Grand Independence Day Celebration Held at SOS Village Jamshoro under the Theme “Marka-e-Haq”
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, attended the event as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag.
During the event, the underprivileged students of SOS Village performed the national anthemug and presented various patriotic songs and tableaus, receiving great applause from the audience.
Addressing the gathering, DC Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri praised the management of SOS Village for the excellent performances by the students. He stated that the "Battle for Truth" is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army who gave a befitting response to the enemy.
He further mentioned that Independence Day celebrations will continue from August 1 to August 14.
Chairman of SOS Village, Dost Muhammad Baloch, also addressed the event. He said that Pakistan was achieved through immense sacrifices, and we pay tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who laid down their lives in the "Battle for Truth."
The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr. Pir Manzoor, Additional Director of Mehran University Imdad Ali Bughio, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, ADHO Dr. Naveed Ahmed Soomro, Staff Officer Irfan Ali Channa, along with teachers and students of SOS Village in large numbers.
APP/nsm
