Open Menu

Independence Day Celebration Held At SOS Village Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 09:33 PM

Independence Day Celebration Held at SOS Village Jamshoro

A Grand Independence Day Celebration Held at SOS Village Jamshoro under the Theme “Marka-e-Haq

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A Grand Independence Day Celebration Held at SOS Village Jamshoro under the Theme “Marka-e-Haq”

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, attended the event as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag.

During the event, the underprivileged students of SOS Village performed the national anthemug and presented various patriotic songs and tableaus, receiving great applause from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, DC Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri praised the management of SOS Village for the excellent performances by the students. He stated that the "Battle for Truth" is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army who gave a befitting response to the enemy.

He further mentioned that Independence Day celebrations will continue from August 1 to August 14.

Chairman of SOS Village, Dost Muhammad Baloch, also addressed the event. He said that Pakistan was achieved through immense sacrifices, and we pay tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who laid down their lives in the "Battle for Truth."

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr. Pir Manzoor, Additional Director of Mehran University Imdad Ali Bughio, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, ADHO Dr. Naveed Ahmed Soomro, Staff Officer Irfan Ali Channa, along with teachers and students of SOS Village in large numbers.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

5 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

7 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

7 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan