Police martyrs paid glowing tribute on Yaum-e-Shuhada

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad has paid glowing tribute to police martyrs on Yaum-e-Shuhada with ceremonies, candles and salutes.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Faisalabad, like rest of the Punjab, solemnly commemorated police martyrs day with heartfelt tributes to the brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He said that the events were held throughout the city to honor their supreme sacrifices with salutes at the Police Martyrs Memorial, candlelight vigils, prayers and emotional gatherings attended by the families of the police heroes.

The central ceremony took place at Royal Palm Marquee on Canal Road where City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, President District Bar Wahab Shah, members of the assembly, SSP Investigation Nasir Mehmood Bajwa, SP Madina Town Division, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, DSPs, bureau chiefs, senior police officers and a large number of martyrs’ family members were present.

He said that families of police martyrs were invited as guests of honor and they shared emotional reflections about the sacrifices of their loved ones in the fight against crime and terrorism. They also acknowledged the continued support of the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that no compensation can match the price paid by the police martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the people.

He described the martyrs as pride of the police force and said that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He said that police department is committed for the welfare of martyrs’ families and presented them with gifts as a gesture of respect and solidarity.

Earlier, a formal wreath-laying and salute ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters.

SP Lyallpur Town Nasir Javed, SP Madina Town Division Saad Arshad, lady police guards, ASPs, circle officers, and other personnel attended the ceremony.

Floral wreaths were placed at the Martyrs’ Memorial and special prayers were offered for elevation of ranks of the departed souls.

A separate session of Quran recitation and Fateha Khawani was also held in the Police Lines Complex which witnessed participation of a large number of police officers and staff.

Later in the evening, a dignified candlelight ceremony was held at the Martyrs’ Memorial to pay homage to the martyr officers.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi, traders’ associations, religious scholars, members of the peace committee, divisional SPs, circle officers and families of the martyrs attended the event.

The flickering flames symbolized the eternal memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony concluded with collective prayers for the departed souls and a renewed pledge to honor their legacy through unwavering service and commitment to public safety.