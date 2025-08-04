Open Menu

NA Committee Reviews Parliament Lodges Upkeep, Urges Timely Completion Of Expansion Project

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on House and Library on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of maintenance, infrastructure and expansion projects related to the Parliament Lodges

Chaired by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, the meeting focused on ongoing repair works for the fiscal year 2025–26. Members of the National Assembly Malik Anwar Taj, Aliya Kamran, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, and Muhammad Moin Aamir Pirzada, raised concerns over persistent issues, including voltage fluctuations, malfunctioning elevators, sanitation, sewage, and delayed renovations.

Capital Development Authority (CDA), chairman, representatives from Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), and other relevant departments briefed the committee on remedial measures taken so far.

The Deputy Speaker directed the CDA to present a detailed roadmap, including timelines and budget allocations, for elevator installation and maintenance at the next meeting.

The committee also reviewed progress on the under-construction block comprising 104 additional family suites and 500 servant quarters adjacent to the Parliament Lodges.

CDA Member Engineering informed the committee that tenders for the suites would be held on August 6, assuring that all necessary steps are underway to expedite completion.

Details of janitorial staff were also presented following the outsourcing of cleaning services in the National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Interior and Finance, alongside the CDA Chairman and committee members.

