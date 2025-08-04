Open Menu

Cross-examination Of 21 Witnesses Completed In Two May-9 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday continued proceedings in two major cases related to the May 9 riots—including the Shadman police station arson and the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday continued proceedings in two major cases related to the May 9 riots—including the Shadman police station arson and the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

The hearing was conducted inside Kot Lakhpat Jail by ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, and proceedings continued late into the evening, until 8:45 PM.

During the proceedings, defence counsels concluded cross-examination of a total of 21 witnesses in both cases.

In today’s hearing, 10 witnesses were cross-examined in the Shadman arson case, while 11 witnesses were cross-examined in the case involving the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

Among these, 9 eyewitnesses gave testimony in the Shadman case, while 7 eyewitnesses were cross-examined in the police vehicle arson case.

The court is expected to record the statements of investigating officers tomorrow.

The Shadman police station arson case involves 26 accused, including prominent PTI figures Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Aliya Hamza, and Sanam Javed.

Other senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) currently under custody and named as accused include Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

The trial continues tomorrow ( August 5) at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has already directed lower courts to ensure early resolution of all May 9-related trials.

