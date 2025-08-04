Cross-examination Of 21 Witnesses Completed In Two May-9 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday continued proceedings in two major cases related to the May 9 riots—including the Shadman police station arson and the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday continued proceedings in two major cases related to the May 9 riots—including the Shadman police station arson and the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.
The hearing was conducted inside Kot Lakhpat Jail by ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, and proceedings continued late into the evening, until 8:45 PM.
During the proceedings, defence counsels concluded cross-examination of a total of 21 witnesses in both cases.
In today’s hearing, 10 witnesses were cross-examined in the Shadman arson case, while 11 witnesses were cross-examined in the case involving the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.
Among these, 9 eyewitnesses gave testimony in the Shadman case, while 7 eyewitnesses were cross-examined in the police vehicle arson case.
The court is expected to record the statements of investigating officers tomorrow.
The Shadman police station arson case involves 26 accused, including prominent PTI figures Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Aliya Hamza, and Sanam Javed.
Other senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) currently under custody and named as accused include Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.
The trial continues tomorrow ( August 5) at Kot Lakhpat Jail.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has already directed lower courts to ensure early resolution of all May 9-related trials.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..7 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan8 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui8 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history9 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law9 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister9 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister9 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy10 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk10 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July10 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch10 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..10 hours ago