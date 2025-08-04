- Home
Steps Being Taken To Recover Oil & Gas Resources: Federal Minister For Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Monday said that the government is taking steps to recover oil and gas resources in Pakistan. Foreign companies are taking interest to explore oil and gas reserves from different parts of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We will have to reduce usage of imported oil and gas products and increase the use of indigenous resources to benefit
the consumers of this country, he said.
In reply to a question about any relief for people from energy sector, he said all out efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to people. About gas connection, he said a summery has been forwarded to concern authorities for approval regarding gas connection.
