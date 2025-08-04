Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appoints six-member panel to chair NA proceedings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to preside over the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The panel includes MNAs Ali Zahid, Abdul Qadir Patel, Ch Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Syed Amin ul Haq, and Sher Ali Arbab. These members will serve as presiding officers during the ongoing session, ensuring continuity in parliamentary business.

The announcement was made in accordance with Section 13(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, which mandates the Speaker to nominate a panel of not more than six chairpersons at the commencement of each session.

The rule further stipulates that in the absence of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the member highest in precedence among those present shall assume the chair.

This procedural move is aimed at maintaining the smooth functioning of the House, especially during times when the top presiding officers are unavailable.

The newly appointed panel is expected to oversee legislative discussions, debates, and other parliamentary matters as the session progresses.

APP/szm-rzr