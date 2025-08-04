- Home
- Pakistan
- Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appoints six-member panel to chair NA proceedings
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Appoints Six-member Panel To Chair NA Proceedings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to preside over the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to preside over the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The panel includes MNAs Ali Zahid, Abdul Qadir Patel, Ch Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Syed Amin ul Haq, and Sher Ali Arbab. These members will serve as presiding officers during the ongoing session, ensuring continuity in parliamentary business.
The announcement was made in accordance with Section 13(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, which mandates the Speaker to nominate a panel of not more than six chairpersons at the commencement of each session.
The rule further stipulates that in the absence of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the member highest in precedence among those present shall assume the chair.
This procedural move is aimed at maintaining the smooth functioning of the House, especially during times when the top presiding officers are unavailable.
The newly appointed panel is expected to oversee legislative discussions, debates, and other parliamentary matters as the session progresses.
APP/szm-rzr
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..4 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui5 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history5 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law6 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister6 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister6 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy6 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk7 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July7 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch7 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..7 hours ago