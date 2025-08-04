Open Menu

Students From Gaza Rejoice At Patriata Resort

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 PM

The Punjab Government, on the special directives of CM Maryam Nawaz, organized a one-day recreational trip for young students from war-zone Gaza, currently studying medical and engineering studies in Pakistan

Punjab Tourism Development Corporation arranged the trip at the scenic Patriata Resort, which brought smiles to the faces of these youth enduring the hardships of conflict back home.

Punjab Tourism Development Corporation arranged the trip at the scenic Patriata Resort, which brought smiles to the faces of these youth enduring the hardships of conflict back home.

The students enjoyed thrilling rides on chairlifts and cable cars, soaking in the resort’s stunning landscapes and pleasant weather, which offered them both memorable moments and mental respite.

According to the details, TDCP ensured refreshments and facilities were in place to enhance their experience.

The students thanked the Punjab Government and the Chief Minister, saying such initiatives deepen their love and respect for Pakistan.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised the resilience and academic zeal of the students.

“Their courage and pursuit of knowledge are admirable. We want them to excel academically and embrace our culture and beauty", she said and added that TDCP will continue providing such opportunities for students from Gaza.

The trip reflects Punjab government's commitment to humanitarian values and global solidarity, showcasing Pakistan’s positive image and practical support for Palestinians.

