Open Menu

Lahore Receives Scattered Rainfall Accompanied By Humid Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM

Lahore receives scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions

Scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions was reported across the provincial capital on Monday, bringing brief relief from the rising temperatures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions was reported across the provincial capital on Monday, bringing brief relief from the rising temperatures.

Rain showers were recorded in multiple areas, including Johar Town, Township, Faisal Town, Mall Road, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Qurtaba Chowk, and surrounding localities.

According to MET officials, a seasonal low-pressure system persists over northern Balochistan. Meanwhile, monsoon currents continue to affect the upper regions of the country, supported by a westerly wave over northern areas.

Rain was also reported in several other cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Mangla, Gujrat, Narowal, Jhelum, and Garhi Dupatta.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded in Dalbandin and Nokundi at 44°C, while Lahore saw a high of 36°C.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

6 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

6 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

8 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

8 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

8 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

9 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

8 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

9 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

9 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Weather