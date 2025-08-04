Lahore receives scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Scattered rainfall accompanied by humid conditions was reported across the provincial capital on Monday, bringing brief relief from the rising temperatures.

Rain showers were recorded in multiple areas, including Johar Town, Township, Faisal Town, Mall Road, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Qurtaba Chowk, and surrounding localities.

According to MET officials, a seasonal low-pressure system persists over northern Balochistan. Meanwhile, monsoon currents continue to affect the upper regions of the country, supported by a westerly wave over northern areas.

Rain was also reported in several other cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Mangla, Gujrat, Narowal, Jhelum, and Garhi Dupatta.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded in Dalbandin and Nokundi at 44°C, while Lahore saw a high of 36°C.