Punjab Minister For Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar Reviews National Youth Games, Independence Day Race Preparations
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar chaired an important meeting at the Sports Board Punjab to review preparations for the inaugural National Youth Games and the upcoming Independence Day Family Fun Race
The meeting was attended by Punjab Sports Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports Punjab Khizer Afzal, officers from the Project Development PMU, Deputy Director Tariq Khanzada, and other senior officials.
The minister was briefed on PC-1s for 88 new sports development schemes, along with updates on both major events. He added that the Independence Day Family Fun Race is set to be Lahore’s largest public fitness event, with over 3,000 boys and girls already registered, a highly encouraging turnout.
On the National Youth Games, the minister emphasized that Punjab’s athletes would participate with full preparation and determination. He directed that the selection of the 360-member Punjab contingent must be conducted strictly on merit. All selected athletes will undergo intensive training from August 22 to September 5.
Faisal Ayub Khokhar added that the Punjab government is investing billions of rupees in the construction of new stadiums and sports complexes to provide world-class facilities to youth across the province.
Following the meeting, the minister visited the Hockey Summer Camp at the National Hockey Stadium, interacted with young players, and encouraged them to pursue excellence in the sport.
