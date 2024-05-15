CM Bugti donates Rs 50 mln to Sweet Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti visited the Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) on Tuesday and donated 50 million rupees for the children living at the orphanage.

Addressing the occasion, Sarfraz Bugti stated that Pakistan Sweet Homes has significantly transformed the lives of numerous young individuals who might have otherwise faced dire circumstances.

He stated that more than 10,000 children receive essential support, including food, education, medical care and treatment.

He acknowledged the contributions of Zamurrad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, along with his associates and teachers, for providing training and education to the children.

Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurrad Khan, thanked CM Bugti while addressing the "Mega Youth Gathering of Sohawa and Islamabad Sweet Homes Cadets."

APP/ffr-ajb