CM condoles demise of Azam Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Pakistani squash player Azam Khan in United Kingdom.

Usman Buzdar in his condolence message on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the services of late Azam Khan in the field of sportsand complimented that he was an eminent squash player who earned name and fame forPakistan by winning laurels across the globe.