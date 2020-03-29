UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Demise Of Azam Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

CM condoles demise of Azam Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Pakistani squash player Azam Khan in United Kingdom.

Usman Buzdar in his condolence message on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the services of late Azam Khan in the field of sportsand complimented that he was an eminent squash player who earned name and fame forPakistan by winning laurels across the globe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Chief Minister Punjab United Kingdom Sunday Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

16 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

3 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

3 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.