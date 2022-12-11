CM condoles demise of senior journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a senior journalist and Life Member of Lahore Press Club GR Awan.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss. He remarked that the services rendered by GR Awan (late) for journalism would be remembered for a long period of time.