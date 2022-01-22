CM condoles loss of two lives in landslide incident in Shangla

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over loss of two precious lives in landslide incident in Alpuri Faizabad area of Shangla district on Friday.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for departed souls and early recovery of injured in the incident.

He directed the district administration to take necessary action to provide timely relief to the landslide victims.Chief Minister said that all possible help and assistance will be provided to victim family