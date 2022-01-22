UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Loss Of Two Lives In Landslide Incident In Shangla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

CM condoles loss of two lives in landslide incident in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over loss of two precious lives in landslide incident in Alpuri Faizabad area of Shangla district on Friday.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for departed souls and early recovery of injured in the incident.

He directed the district administration to take necessary action to provide timely relief to the landslide victims.Chief Minister said that all possible help and assistance will be provided to victim family

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Faizabad Shangla Alpuri Family All

Recent Stories

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

10 minutes ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

10 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

10 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through ..

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.