CM Denounces Political Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that people, who bring politics to the level of personal enmity and violence are enemies of the nation.

In a statement, she said the PTI's bullying would not be tolerated in any case.

The CM offered condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of Muhammad Yousaf, a PML-N worker who was killed in Narowal. She said that politics is the name of service and reform, not violence and intolerance. Turning politics into hatred and personal enmity is a big challenge for society, she added.

The accused involved in the killing of PML-N worker have been arrested.

