CM, EU Ambassador Discuss Projects Of Solar Panels, School Constructions
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with European Union Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka discussed two new projects aimed at helping those affected by the flood.
One project involves the reconstruction of school buildings damaged by the flood, while the other project aims to provide solar panels to people living off-grid.
The provision of solar panels will be made in two phases, with the first phase targeting those who are living off-grid and the second phase targeting mother's who are in need.
The meeting was attended by Christian Raitz of EU, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh.
During a meeting, the chief minister mentioned that heavy floods in 2022 had damaged 20,000 out of 40,000 school buildings, causing serious problems in imparting education to children.
He expressed his intention to seek support from donor agencies to construct new school buildings.
The Ambassador assured the CM that she would discuss this matter with European authorities to help resolve the issue. Another topic discussed during the meeting was the provision of solar panels to those living off-grid and in remote areas.
The CM mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had promised to provide solar panels to those in need as part of his election manifesto.
Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka expressed her support for this project and assured the CM to help achieve the objectives.
