CM Expresses Grief; Announces Financial Assistance For Rain-affected Families
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed grief and lamented the loss of precious human lives due to rains in the province and announced financial assistance for the affected families.
In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister, expressed sorrow that several districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Abbottabad have suffered significant human and material losses due to heavy rainfall.
Expressing his grief, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, lamented the loss of precious human lives resulting from various incidents triggered by the rainfall.
The Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected families, while also expressing hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He directed the Relief Department to provide a detailed report on the human and material losses incurred in the province due to the incidents.
The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the affected families and instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions in this regard.
"We stand in solidarity with the grieving families," said Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur.
He assured that the provincial government will not leave the affected individuals alone and will provide them with all possible assistance.
"It is imperative to take immediate steps to restore closed roads and other infrastructure damaged by landslides caused by the rainfall," added Ali Amin Gandapur.
He urged the district administration officials to oversee relief and rescue operations themselves.
Efforts will be made on an urgent basis to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure the provision of the best medical aid to the injured, as per the directives of the Chief Minister to the concerned district administration.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in native town5 minutes ago
-
39,000 Punjab schools to be upgraded with Rs 50bln6 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Noor Colony6 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi raises concerns over alleged misuse of relief funds in KPK6 minutes ago
-
Two women die in road accidents16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL imposes Rs 132,000 fine on eight consumers26 minutes ago
-
Quick response of opening Bahrain-Kalam lauded26 minutes ago
-
WAF seeks proper investigation of Farzana Bhatti’s case36 minutes ago
-
Youths arrested during raid at Shisha House36 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches, parks46 minutes ago
-
47 drivers booked for traffic violation in 4 days46 minutes ago
-
PPP leader joins PTI56 minutes ago