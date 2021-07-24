CM expresses satisfaction over security arrangements on Eid days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made in the province for protection of life and property of people on the Eid-ul-Azha days.

He commended the role of administration and police officers and lauded the performance of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order in this regard.

The chief minister said that those who sacrificed their happiness for the comfort and happiness of others deserve praise. Buzdar said that performing their duty for the convenience of others was no less than a great deed.

He said that the efforts of police, administration and agencies concerned in providing a peaceful environment were praiseworthy.