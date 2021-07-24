UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Expresses Satisfaction Over Security Arrangements On Eid Days

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM expresses satisfaction over security arrangements on Eid days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made in the province for protection of life and property of people on the Eid-ul-Azha days.

He commended the role of administration and police officers and lauded the performance of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order in this regard.

The chief minister said that those who sacrificed their happiness for the comfort and happiness of others deserve praise. Buzdar said that performing their duty for the convenience of others was no less than a great deed.

He said that the efforts of police, administration and agencies concerned in providing a peaceful environment were praiseworthy.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

3 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

3 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.