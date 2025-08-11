CM expresses solidarity with Turkiye over earthquake losses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by a severe earthquake in Turkiye’s Balikesir province

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by a severe earthquake in Turkiye's Balikesir province.

The chief minister extending her condolences to the Turkish leadership and people, saying that the Punjab government and the people of Punjab stand shoulder to shoulder with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of need and difficulty.