Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates digital printing cell at Urdu Science Board

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has said that, on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, all available resources are being mobilised for the promotion and preservation of national heritage and culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has said that, on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, all available resources are being mobilised for the promotion and preservation of national heritage and culture.

Inaugurating the Digital Printing Cell at the urdu Science Board, here on Monday, the minister said that Urdu is a symbol of Pakistan’s civilisation, culture, and national unity, and all institutions of the division must play an active role in its promotion. He made it clear that institutions reflecting national identity will not face “right-sizing” and that the government is fully committed to addressing their issues.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Joint Secretary of the Division Sabeen Sikandar Jalal, Director General National Language Promotion Department Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director Urdu Science Board Ziaullah Khan Toru, Director Iqbal academy Dr. Abdul Raouf Rafiqui, Director Institute of Languages & Literature Punjab University Prof. Dr. Baseera Ambareen, and Director Training TEVTA Ambreen Afzal Chattha among others.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said the government is prioritising the protection and development of historical sites, traditional arts, languages, and cultural activities by providing budgets, experts, and modern facilities. These measures, he noted, will help safeguard Pakistan’s historical identity while also promoting the national language, tourism, and economic growth.

The cultural minister underscored that strengthening all institutions of the National Heritage and Culture Division will preserve cultural identity and project a positive image of Pakistan globally.

Praising the efforts of the Urdu Science Board in promoting the national language, he said all institutions must work collectively to advance Urdu’s role in national life.

Briefing the minister, Director Ziaullah Khan Toru said the Urdu Science Board has launched digital printing and established a Digital Printing Cell to handle composition, designing, and printing in-house. The board has signed cooperation agreements with universities across all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, and will assist Kohsar University Murree in digital printing of publications. He added that agreements have also been signed with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and the Home Economics University (HEU) to promote language, and with the Punjab IT Board for digitising books, which will make them available online for future generations. Efforts are also underway to supply books to public and private libraries and educational institutions nationwide. He further briefed that the board is working to enhance the professional capacity of officers through various training courses.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar highlighted the board’s research, publishing, and cultural activities since its establishment in 1962, noting that it has published over 750 books widely appreciated in academic and literary circles at home and abroad.

The minister appreciated the board’s literary and scholarly contributions to advancing scientific and social sciences in Urdu.

Later, he visited the library, calligraphy, publishing, and other sections of the Urdu Science Board, formally inaugurated the Digital Printing Cell, and planted a tree in the board’s lawn.