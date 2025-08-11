Online Applications For LLB Degree Program Invited
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Applications have been invited for admissions to the 4-year LLB degree program
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Applications have been invited for admissions to the 4-year LLB degree program.
Admissions are offered by the Punjab university in all campuses including Lahore. Applications for admissions will be received online only.
Students who have completed FA, F.Sc and A-level will be eligible for admissions. Applicants will be required to pass the Law Admission Test of the university and HEC. The age limit for admissions is 24 years.
The process of receiving applications for admissions will continue till August 18.
