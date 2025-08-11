Open Menu

LHC Refuses To Hear Zartaj Gul’s Appeals Without Appearance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 09:22 PM

LHC refuses to hear Zartaj Gul’s appeals without appearance

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declined to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s appeals against her convictions in three May 9-related cases until she appears before the court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declined to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s appeals against her convictions in three May 9-related cases until she appears before the court.

The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum took up the appeals as objection cases after registrar's office objected that as a convicted person, Gul must first surrender herself before her appeals can be entertained.

The chief justice remarked that the appeals would be heard only after Gul’s personal appearance, directing that she be produced before the court.

Through senior lawyer Mian Muhammad Hussain Chotia and Barrister Ali Zafar, Zartaj Gul has filed three separate appeals challenging the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Faisalabad’s verdicts, which sentenced her to 10 years in prison in each of the three cases stemming from the May 9 events.

Recent Stories

Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World ..

Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025

8 minutes ago
 Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km ' ..

Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'

8 minutes ago
 ATC sentences senior PTI leaders to 10 years in Ma ..

ATC sentences senior PTI leaders to 10 years in May 9 violence Cases; Qureshi ac ..

45 seconds ago
 LHC refuses to hear Zartaj Gul’s appeals without ..

LHC refuses to hear Zartaj Gul’s appeals without appearance

46 seconds ago
 Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates digital printing cell ..

Aurangzeb Khichi inaugurates digital printing cell at Urdu Science Board

47 seconds ago
 CM expresses solidarity with Turkiye over earthqua ..

CM expresses solidarity with Turkiye over earthquake losses

49 seconds ago
Online applications for LLB Degree program invited

Online applications for LLB Degree program invited

54 seconds ago
 Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t sc ..

Second phase of Hajj applications under gov’t scheme commences

1 hour ago
 Senate body directs NEPRA to submit five-year bala ..

Senate body directs NEPRA to submit five-year balance sheets of Power Plants for ..

1 hour ago
 Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend vi ..

Govt working to make air travel cheaper, extend visas for pilgrims:State Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Search operations conducted in various areas to en ..

Search operations conducted in various areas to ensure law and order

1 hour ago
 Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Indepen ..

Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Independence Day match

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan