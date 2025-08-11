LHC Refuses To Hear Zartaj Gul’s Appeals Without Appearance
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 09:22 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declined to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s appeals against her convictions in three May 9-related cases until she appears before the court
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declined to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s appeals against her convictions in three May 9-related cases until she appears before the court.
The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum took up the appeals as objection cases after registrar's office objected that as a convicted person, Gul must first surrender herself before her appeals can be entertained.
The chief justice remarked that the appeals would be heard only after Gul’s personal appearance, directing that she be produced before the court.
Through senior lawyer Mian Muhammad Hussain Chotia and Barrister Ali Zafar, Zartaj Gul has filed three separate appeals challenging the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Faisalabad’s verdicts, which sentenced her to 10 years in prison in each of the three cases stemming from the May 9 events.
