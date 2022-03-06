CM grieved at deaths in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near MM Road, Gola Adda in Layyah.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the families of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.