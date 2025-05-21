Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Rahim Yar Khan Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of four lives in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

Extending her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the chief minister prayed for the departed souls and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment and care for the injured passengers.

