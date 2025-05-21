CM grieved over loss of lives in Rahim Yar Khan accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of four lives in a traffic accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

Extending her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the chief minister prayed for the departed souls and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment and care for the injured passengers.