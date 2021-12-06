CM KP expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin on Monday.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that two Pakistan Army majors embraced martyrdom as an aviation helicopter crashed in Siachin. Both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb embraced martyrdom in the incident.

Similarly, the Chief Minister also expressed condolence with the bereaved family members of Qazi Ajmal resident of Peshawar who was died when his gyrocopter crashed in the Awaran area of Balochistan the other day.