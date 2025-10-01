CM Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 13 “Fitna-al-Hindustan” Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists belonging to the group “Fitna-al-Hindustan” in Balochistan.
In his statement, the chief minister said that the elimination of miscreants is vital to ensure peace and allow citizens to live a secure life.
Murad Ali Shah praised the professional excellence of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that “our brave forces possess exceptional strategic and combat capabilities.
He further said that the security forces have rendered historic sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and for the restoration of peace in the country.
“The time has come to uproot the menace of terrorism completely,” the chief minister emphasized, saluting the valiant soldiers for their great sacrifices.
He added that the nation will always take pride in its brave sons who laid down their lives for the country’s peace and security.
