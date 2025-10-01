Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit

Acting Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Babakhel, on Wednesday led a high-level visit to Kohat, underscoring the police department's commitment to enhancing law and order in the region

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Babakhel, on Wednesday led a high-level visit to Kohat, underscoring the police department's commitment to enhancing law and order in the region.

Upon arrival, he was greeted with a formal salute by a well-dressed police contingent at the police line, accompanied by District Police Officer Kohat, Dr Zahidullah.

Babakhel paid his respects at the martyrs' memorial, laying flowers and offering prayers for the fallen heroes.

The Acting IGP's visit focused on reviewing the overall security situation in Kohat, with particular emphasis on the Traffic Management school and Jarma police station.

During the visit, he inspected facilities, met with trainees, and directed improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting at the Commissioner's Office, chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, brought together key officials to discuss regional security and development projects.

Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Billa honored Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel with a traditional turban and a shield of honor, symbolizing respect and cooperation between administrative and law enforcement agencies. Babakhel also visited oil and gas installations, reviewing security arrangements and meeting with staff to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure.

APP/azq/378