Open Menu

Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel Strengthens Security Measures In Kohat Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit

Acting Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Babakhel, on Wednesday led a high-level visit to Kohat, underscoring the police department's commitment to enhancing law and order in the region

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Babakhel, on Wednesday led a high-level visit to Kohat, underscoring the police department's commitment to enhancing law and order in the region.

Upon arrival, he was greeted with a formal salute by a well-dressed police contingent at the police line, accompanied by District Police Officer Kohat, Dr Zahidullah.

Babakhel paid his respects at the martyrs' memorial, laying flowers and offering prayers for the fallen heroes.

The Acting IGP's visit focused on reviewing the overall security situation in Kohat, with particular emphasis on the Traffic Management school and Jarma police station.

During the visit, he inspected facilities, met with trainees, and directed improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting at the Commissioner's Office, chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, brought together key officials to discuss regional security and development projects.

Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Billa honored Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel with a traditional turban and a shield of honor, symbolizing respect and cooperation between administrative and law enforcement agencies. Babakhel also visited oil and gas installations, reviewing security arrangements and meeting with staff to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens secur ..

Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit

2 minutes ago
 Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing

Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing

2 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised i ..

Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar

2 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate ..

Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 CM lauds Security Forces for eliminating 13 “Fit ..

CM lauds Security Forces for eliminating 13 “Fitna-al-Hindustan” terrorists

2 minutes ago
 KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

2 hours ago
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

2 hours ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price r ..

ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price range, raising AED1.4 billion

2 hours ago
 China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthus ..

China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operati ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

2 hours ago
 Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Art ..

Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan