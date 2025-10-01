Security Forces Kill 13 Terrorists In Two Separate Operations In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 10:39 PM
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan in in two separate operations in Balochistan
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025)
According to press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Quetta District on reported presence of Khwarij .
During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 10 Indian sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell..
In another IBO conducted in Kech District, terrorist hideout was busted and three Indian sponsored terrorists, Fitna al Hindustan were successfully neutralized, it further said.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.
“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice,” the press release said.
