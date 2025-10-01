Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

The beautification and upgradation of the historic Liaquat Bagh is underway under the supervision of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The beautification and upgradation of the historic Liaquat Bagh is underway under the supervision of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha.

During his visit to the park on Wednesday, the PHA DG inspected different sections, reviewed the ongoing work and issued instructions to further improve its outlook.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjha said that in line with the vision of the Punjab chief minister, the PHA was striving to provide citizens of Rawalpindi with quality recreational facilities and a healthy environment.

He added that the Liaquat Bagh upgradation project was being carried out on a fast track, aimed at offering not only a greener atmosphere but also enhanced opportunities for leisure and sports activities.