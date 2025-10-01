Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Security forces on Wednesday apprehended four terrorists disguised in women’s attire, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces apprehended four terrorists trying to flee cowardly by disguising in women attire.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the news release further said.